Kale, Chicory, and Chickpea Chopped Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|250 grams red cabbage, thinly sliced

3 ounces|8 grams pitted castelvetrano olives

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 endive, thinly sliced

1 small bunch kale, stems removed and thinly sliced

½ head radicchio, thinly sliced

1 (15 ½-ounce|439 grams) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

