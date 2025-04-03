Singles Are Looking for Accountants on Dating Apps—for Tax Help, Not Love

Tax season is upon us, and I know many of us are dreading filing this year. That being said, it undoubtedly helps to have someone assist with your taxes. However, some people look in odd places for said support…

A recent survey of 2,700 Americans from the dating app Hily found that 1 in 3 young American daters are likely to look for tax help on dating apps.

Videos by VICE

That’s right—many people are willing to utilize dating apps to find a tax preparer or accountant, with Gen Z being more likely to do so. What’s more? Some are even willing to settle for a Joe Shmo with no professional background in finance.

People Matching With Accountants on Dating Apps May Not Be Looking for Love

Look, I get it: If I had to file my own taxes with zero assistance (which I’ve done and regretted after realizing I failed to claim countless deductions), I would be desperate to find last-minute help, too.

But asking your date to do your taxes just after meeting them off an app? Well, that almost seems more intimate than sleeping together.

Nevertheless, about 29 percent of Gen Zers and 21 percent of Millennials said they’re likely to ask their date for help with tax filing.

How does this impact your potential connection with a dating app match? Well, for one thing, the other person can easily feel used by the arrangement. On the other hand, they might be turned off by the mere fact that you procrastinated on your taxes, seeing as half of the survey respondents said they view people who file their taxes early as more responsible potential partners.

Not to mention, 1 in 3 said they believe independent tax filers are sexier compared to those who outsource it to someone else.

I guess this is how I found out that 1 in 3 people would not find me sexy.