See Skepta’s Colourful, Self-Directed “Hypocrisy” Video Right Now

Skepta, I am pleased to inform everyone, is back at it again with another scorcher of a music video. On Sunday he released a new clip to accompany “Hypocrisy,” the track he released via Soundcloud last month, and it’s just as interesting and creative as we’ve come to expect from the Mercury winner.

It’s another video he’s co-directed with Matt Walker (with whom he previously worked on the visual for “No Security”), and features an always well-dressed Skep alternately rapping to the camera while watching an old-fashioned cinema screen, and performing with back up from bob-wigged dancers. Also, if you fancy doing a bit of karaoke, the lyrics to the chorus are on screen (as is a mock TV show introduction in French). A long-time trailblazer, Skepta has been pushing boundaries throughout his career, and now with these outside-the-box visuals he’s edging grime out of its comfort zone and even further into greatness.

Skepta will be performing live at Boy Better Know’s O2 Takeover in London on 27 August. Get tickets here.

