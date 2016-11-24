Skepta’s Going to Shutdown the Top of the Pops Christmas Special

Have you ever gotten a Christmas present that you didn’t know you wanted, but which, upon receiving it, felt so perfect, so necessary, that you become unsure how you lived without it? Remember how you felt when you opened it – the genuine chuffed-ness, the immense gratitude – because I’m about to give you another one: Skepta’s going on the Top of the Pops Christmas special.



Yep that’s right, get ready to explain to your nan and your weird uncle what grime is whilst wearing a paper hat out of a Christmas cracker, because on December 25 Skepta will be on your television, probably doing “Shutdown” surrounded by tinsel and Fearne Cotton and bringing some overall class to proceedings. It is a Christmas miracle.



Joining Skeppy for the festivities will be Craig David, James Arthur, Clean Bandit and DNCE, and Fearne for one can’t wait. She told the BBC, “The line-up is as epic as ever, and the show promise[s] to be a special watch.”



Special indeed. Excited for Skepta to come out in head-to-toe faux fur and show everyone how it’s done – at the very least, it’s a welcome distraction from having to listen to your grandad’s questionable opinions on a wide range of topics over the turkey.



