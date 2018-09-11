‘Slice,’ Starring Chance The Rapper as a Pizza-Delivering Werewolf, Is Out Now

Slice, the seemingly campy and bizarre slasher-comedy that stars Chance The Rapper as a pizza delivery boy who also happens to be a werewolf, was released this morning. You can rent it at Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and FandangoNow.

The movie was directed by Austin Vesely, who worked with Chance on videos including “Angels” and “Sunday Candy.” Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, Stranger Things actor and Post Animal member Joe Keery, and stand-up comedian (and rap acolyte) Hannibal Buress all feature.

Watch the trailer at the top of the page before you spend half your morning enjoying Chance The Rapper’s interactions with Paul Scheer, whose pizza place is built on a gateway to hell.

