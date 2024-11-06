‘Slitterhead’ Looks Like the Perfect 3/10 Game I Wanted It to Be

I need to be clear about something right off the bat; Deadly Premonition is one of my favorite games of all time. It’s got a very specific charm to it, even if it’s horrible on a technical level. Slitterhead gives me that same kind of vibe; almost a “so bad, it’s good” type of aura. And I’m waiting with bated breath for my copy to arrive so I can rip right into it.

Not All Bad Games Are Bad, and Not All Good Games Are Good

As it stands right now, Slitterhead is sitting at a 65% rating on OpenCritic. That’s not spectacular by any means, but honestly? That doesn’t mean much to me. I’m eager to see what it’s all about, and it seems like it’s the perfect type of game for someone like me. Review scores are all over the map, exactly how I like them.

To put this into perspective, I adore playing stereotypically “bad games.” How many other people do you know that have put the time and energy into unlocking every achievement in Duck Dynasty: The Game? Well, you know one of them now: me. I went on a quest to play through more Square Enix B-Tier RPGs earlier this year than blockbuster games, and I’m ready to sink my teeth into whatever Slitterhead can throw my way.

The initial teaser trailer for Slitterhead had me hyped beyond words. Its first gameplay trailer with choppy animations and stiff action may have had some folks worried. Me? I was fully on board the Slitterhead train at this point. It looks like that spiritual successor to Deadly Premonition in many ways, and I’m invested.

‘Slitterhead’ Is Absolutely the Game of All Time

To be fair, I’m going into Slitterhead as blind as possible. The few trailers I saw made it look like it was meant to be a supernatural horror thriller at first. Then, it was a body-swapping hack-and-slash with mild gunplay. No matter what it is, it looks B-Tier at best, and I’m ready to lose countless nights of sleep to it. To be honest, I’m more hyped up about this one than the Silent Hill 2 remake.

There’s something comforting about games like this that aren’t afraid to be as “weird” as possible along the way. It’s a game that isn’t afraid to have its own identity, and I applaud it for that. Slitterhead may end up going down in my hall of fame in the end, or it may just be another forgettable action/horror mashup. Either way, I’m in it for the long haul.