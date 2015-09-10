Smoked Mexican Shandy Recipe

Serves: a lot
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 days
Ingredients
for the cocktail:
1 whole, ripe pineapple
16 cups|3785 ml purified water
1 pound|454 grams organic brown sugar
1 stick cinnamon
8 whole cloves
handful of wild chamomile
1 pod star anise
2 cans of pilsner-style beer
required equipment:
a bong, minus the nasty bong water
Directions
- Thoroughly scrub pineapple with a toothbrush and cut off the ends. Chop into one-inch pieces, leaving skin on. In a large pot, add the water, cinnamon and clove. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 8 minutes. Remove pot from heat. Add pineapple, anise and chamomile. After 10 minutes, remove star anise.
- Cover and let sit for two days. After 48 hours, add the can of pilsner. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth, carbonate using a commercial carbonation system, bottle, and refrigerate.
- Take a pint glass and fill with ice. Add half of the fermented pineapple mixture and half can of second pilsner beer. Using a hawthorne strainer, strain from the pint glass into a bong. Discard ice from pint glass and add fresh ice. Using a smoking gun and fresh citra hops and smoke the ice. Pour the Mexican Shandy from the bong into the glass. This will aerate the beverage and add a nice, fluffy head to the top of the cocktail, which creates a velvety mouthfeel and powerful, aromatic aroma. Garnish with pineapple frond. Serve.
