Serves: a lot

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 days



Ingredients

for the cocktail:

1 whole, ripe pineapple

16 cups|3785 ml purified water

1 pound|454 grams organic brown sugar

1 stick cinnamon

8 whole cloves

handful of wild chamomile

1 pod star anise

2 cans of pilsner-style beer

required equipment:

a bong, minus the nasty bong water

Directions

Thoroughly scrub pineapple with a toothbrush and cut off the ends. Chop into one-inch pieces, leaving skin on. In a large pot, add the water, cinnamon and clove. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 8 minutes. Remove pot from heat. Add pineapple, anise and chamomile. After 10 minutes, remove star anise. Cover and let sit for two days. After 48 hours, add the can of pilsner. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth, carbonate using a commercial carbonation system, bottle, and refrigerate. Take a pint glass and fill with ice. Add half of the fermented pineapple mixture and half can of second pilsner beer. Using a hawthorne strainer, strain from the pint glass into a bong. Discard ice from pint glass and add fresh ice. Using a smoking gun and fresh citra hops and smoke the ice. Pour the Mexican Shandy from the bong into the glass. This will aerate the beverage and add a nice, fluffy head to the top of the cocktail, which creates a velvety mouthfeel and powerful, aromatic aroma. Garnish with pineapple frond. Serve.

