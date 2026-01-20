Snail Mail Announces 2026 Tour, New Album With Release of Lead Single “Dead End”

Snail Mail has announced a North American tour in support of her first album in five years.

The album, titled Ricochet, is slated for release March 27 on Matador Records. Get a taste of what’s to come by watching the official video for “Dead End” below.

The spring tour, which kicks off April 10 in Milwaukee and wraps June 26 in London, will consist of major North American stops like Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The band will also play the Kilby Block Party festival in Utah, and hit a one-off UK show in London (pending a possible UK/EU extension?).

Sharp Pins will be in the main support slot on most dates. Avalon Emerson and the Charm, Swirlies, Armlock, and Rocket will also appear on select dates.

View the full tour routing and lineup info below.

How to get tickets to Snail Mail’s 2026 Tour

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Snail Mail tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall †

04/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre †^

04/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre †^

04/13 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall †^

04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount †~

04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore †○

04/17 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live †○

04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Collective Parking Lot †○

04/20 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom †

04/21 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel †

04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse †

04/24 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) †

04/25 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater †

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s †

04/28 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Tower Theatre †

04/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren †&

05/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern †%

05/02 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park †&

05/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield †%

05/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades †&

05/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom †&

05/08 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre †&

05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre †&

05/11 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall †&

05/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre †&

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/26 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

† = w/ Sharp Pins

^ = w/ Avalon Emerson and The Charm

~ = w/ @

○ = w/ Swirlies

& = w/ Armlock

% = w/ Rocket