‘SNL’s Parody of Kanye’s Meeting With Trump Feels Like Real Life

Saturday Night Live has, once again, devoted show time to Kanye West’s ongoing antics. On this weekend’s show, SNL dedicated its cold open to a parody of Kanye West’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. With Alec Baldwin returning to portray Trump, SNL cast member Chris Redd stood in for West, complete with rounded MAGA hat and neutral-toned clothing. After a brief introduction from Baldwin’s Trump, Redd’s West launched into a rant that, honestly, didn’t feel quite far enough from the reality of what Kanye’s been spouting lately. “First, let me begin with the idea that time is a myth … infinite amounts of universe … and I’m a prisoner in a different dimension! Have I lost anyone so far? Okay, so I wanna talk about trap doors. The 13th amendment is a trap door! And if you’re installing a floor, aka the constitution, why would you build a trap door, where you could end up with the Unabomber?” It’s basically a less bizarre version of what actually went down at the White House last week. Watch below:

Redd’s impression seems a little far flung until you remember that Kanye quite literally met with the president to discuss alternate universes and iPlanes last week. The whole thing seems like it could have been written by Kanye himself when you think about where his head’s been at lately: you know, holding the SNL cast “hostage”, posting Instagram vlogs, redesigning the MAGA hat, moving to Africa, etc. It’s barely comedy at this point.