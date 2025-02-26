Snoop Dogg Hits Back at Suge Knight’s Tupac Murder Allegations

Suge Knight recently made some serious allegations against Snoop Dogg, insinuating that the Long Beach rapper was involved in the death of Tupac Shakur, but now Snoop is hitting back.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that The Art of Dialogue made a social media post about Suge’s claims, and Snoop wound up in the comments. “This n**ga won’t stop talking about me,” he wrote, then implying that Suge is upset over Snoop owning the record label he co-founded, Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s original label home.

“Mad cuz I own Death Row,” Snoop wrote, then adding, “I realize your lies.” The “Gin and juice” rapper purchased the record label in 2022, much to Suge’s chagrin.

Suge Knight claims that Snoop Dogg was behind Tupac’s shooting death

The beef between these two men goes back so many, many years, but the recent developments stem from a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue where Suge opened up about several rumors surrounding him, including claims that he was involved with the death of TLC singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

“When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that’s a lie,” he said.

Suge Alleged that Ray-J was Responsible for the death of Whitney Houston

Suge then alleged that Ray J—whom he referred to as “Brandy’s little brother”—was connected to the death of Whitney Houston. “She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” Suge alleged, as transcribed by Hot New Hip-Hop.

From there, Suge went on to allege that Ray J told him Snoop Dogg admitted to being involved in the death of 2Pac.

“You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Suge claimed. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac […] That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews, because you fuck with the m***r Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

It will be interesting to see how this beef continues to develop, seeing as how Suge is behind bars and will be for the next several years.