Snoop Dogg Talks New Album, ‘Iz It a Crime,’ and Giving Raising Cane’s Customers ‘The Finger’ (Exclusive)

To say that Snoop Dogg is a “busy man” couldn’t be more of an understatement. He just put out a new album, Iz It a Crime? — his second in less than six months — and he’s getting ready to return to the coaches chair on the upcoming season of The Voice, and that’s not to mention all the business venture irons he has in the fire, as well as his youth football league.

As if that wasn’t enough, Snoop recently teamed up with Raising Cane’s to give customers “the finger,” in honor of National Chicken Finger Day, which is this Sunday, July 27. To celebrate, the popular chicken chain is giving all customers an extra finger in every meal, and Snoop recently popped into a Raising Cane’s outside Las Vegas to work a shift in the kitchen and surprise customers, as part of a promotional event for the upcoming holiday.

During his break from working the front counter, I had a chance to chat with Snoop about his new record and why he teamed up with Cane’s to be “Santa Snoop” for their big National Chicken Finger Day celebration. “I love giving away,” Snoop told me. “My whole thing is like, I’m the gift that keeps on giving. So when I’m able to give away and to keep, you know, giving and giving, that’s the best part of who I am.”

Snoop went on to say that Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, is his “main man,” which is a big part of why he feels good about partnering with the company. “We got a great relationship,” he said. “We got National Chicken Finger Day coming to life in real life, in real time. It’s beautiful.”

While the friendship between Snoop and Graves might seem unusual — a Long Beach OG and a born and raised Louisianian — hearing the two of them talk about their respective teams will give you all the evidence you need for why it makes sense. For Todd, it’s how committed he is to his Raising Cane’s Crew, and for Snoop, it’s being dedicated to the development of artists he’s signed to Death Row Records.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 23: Snoop Dogg works a surprise "shift" at Raising Cane's in Vegas ahead of National Chicken Finger Day on July 27

Commenting on their correlating leadership perspectives, Snoop said it’s important “to be able to empower people, to allow them to give us the information to make us better and to make them better.” He clarified that it’s not about trying “to be a boss that knows it all, but have a team full of players who gives you the information to make sure that you get it all.”

One of the most notable artists that Snoop has been working with is Jane Handcock, known affectionately as the First Lady of Death Row. Her new album, It’s Me, Not You, is a 10/10, no-skips blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop. She also features on Snoop’s new record, Is It a Crime?, along with other artists like October London, Blaqthoven, and LaRussell.

As for how he chose who he wanted to work with on Is It a Crime?, Snoop was very transparent that just because he’s been making music for decades doesn’t mean he’s not still a fan. “You know, the crazy part is that I’m still like a kid. So when I like somebody, I reach out to them and I let them know,” he confessed.

Snoop then joked, “So it be tripping them out because they feel like I’m so big of a star that… ‘why would you call me?’ Because it’s like, I got a writer who’s dope, who’s innovative, who’s moving the needle.

“I always like to be associated by affiliation with the new talent that’s coming up,” he added. “So that way, once they get solidified and established, we already got a relationship.”

Iz It a Crime? is out now and available from these online retailers and streamers. National Chicken Finger Day is this Sunday, and all Raising Cane’s customers can get an extra chicken finger in each combo meal. Be on the lookout for more from my conversation with Snoop in the coming days!