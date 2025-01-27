snowboarder-hiroto-ogiwara-nailed-the-first-ever-2340-at-the-x-games

The Winter X Games are always a spectacle to see. I’m a casual fan when it comes to these events, but even I know when I see something like a 2340 in a snowboarding competition, I just witnessed history.

That’s what transpired in Aspen over the weekend as Hiroto Ogiwara landed the first ever 2340 during the Men’s Snowboard Big Air event at the X games. For those counting, that’s six and a half rotations. Imagine flying through the air and contorting your body that many times. It was riveting to watch, it must have been insane to experience.

The 19-year-old who pulled off the trick won gold with a 97.33 score, which leads me to the question: what happened to the other 2.67 points? How the hell did performing a move no one has ever done not net perfect 100s across the board?

Hiroto Ogiwara is no stranger to record-breaking moves, though. In 2016, he was the first to land a backside 2160 — six rotations — at The Nines competition. He was 16 at the time.

After executing the first ever 2340, he said he’s “never been as happy as this” after realizing what he just accomplished. “It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had,” Ogiwara explained.

This was his first time competing at the X Games, so talk about making a first impression. He’s been professionally competing since he was 12, though, so he’s already got quite the resume before even hitting his 20s.

Red Bull, one of his sponsors, shared a post that simply began, “We watched a man flyyyyy!” Yeah, I think spinning around six and a half times is close enough to flying. Similarly, the official X Games account post called it “the stomp heard ‘round the world.”

Next up on Ogiwara’s bucket list, I assume, is to nail a full seven rotations for the 2520.