So Many People Were up Shaking They Rat in ‘Ratshaker’ That the Devs Had to Release a ”Directors Cut”

Back in November of 2024, a game came along and fundamentally changed my brain chemistry. Was it for the better? I’m not too sure, but Ratshaker was a blast and a half to play through, regardless. While the ending could have been a little better (at the time), I still adored every moment in this world. But now, things have changed. They’ve added more Rats to the graphics engine, and everything runs smoother. There are more rats everywhere. Why are there so many Rats?!? Oh GOD, WHY Ratshaker, WHY!?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Even in its original state, I loved everything that Ratshaker had to offer. It was hilarious. It was terrifying. But most importantly, it had me wondering who would have ever considered making a horror game about shaking they rat? But the “New Improved Formula Director’s Cut 5 Billion Skinned Alive Deluxe” edition, also known as a big ol’ update to Ratshaker, makes things 100% more terrifying than they ever were before. Oh yeah, and it’s free. Just download the update already, what are you waiting for?

Play video Video via sunscorched studios on YouTube Video via sunscorched studios on YouTube

The biggest area of complaint in the original game was The Basement. It never hit its full potential, and even with how silly the original ending was, the game still hit for me. After playing through this update, however? I could never imagine going back to the original ending. There’s also apparently a secret ending, but I haven’t unlocked it. Yet. But as a game that had me geeking out from the second I booted it up, to feeling a sense of dread I hadn’t felt in quite some time? That’s an accomplishment within itself.

The Basement has been completely revamped in the “NIFDC5BSKAD” version of Ratshaker, and it’s genuinely disgusting. And I mean that in the most positive sense of the word. The vibes have gone from intense to immaculate. Seriously, if you’re looking for a horror game you can breeze through in roughly an hour? There is hardly any that I could recommend more than Ratshaker. It will change your life.

But most importantly? You can give the Rat a little kiss now. It’s so wholesome, that I may need to include this on any upcoming Cozy Game recommendations that I hand out.