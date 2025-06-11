So, What’s Apple’s New Liquid Glass?

You know, the first thought that came to mind when the headlines started rolling out that Apple has invented Liquid Glass? That melty antagonist from Terminator 2. I thought Silicon Valley had finally gone and done it; invented the ultimate end of the world.

Yes, I know Robert Patrick was liquid metal and not liquid glass. And yes, I also know about nukes and AI and all that good shit. But that’s where my head’s at these days. But here it is, unveiled by Apple at WWDC: the new look of Apple going forward from this fall, and on and on…

Videos by VICE

“Icon Composer lets developers create Liquid Glass icons across platforms that render beautifully in light, dark, tinted, or clear looks.” Well said, Apple – Credit: Apple

a universal design

Liquid Glass will roll out across seemingly almost all of Apple’s operating systems, tying together iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. Noticeably missing from that list is Apple’s sixth operating system, visionOS, for the Apple Vision Pro virtual/augmented reality headset.

If that naming convention throws you off, as in, “Shouldn’t iOS 19 be next? And also watchOS 12? And what’s up with macOS Tahoe 26?“, then check out the news that Apple is standardizing its operating system naming convention as of this fall.

“The new material, Liquid Glass, is translucent and behaves like glass in the real world. Its color is informed by surrounding content and intelligently adapts between light and dark environments,” Apple wrote on its June 9 press release.

“Born out of a close collaboration between the design and engineering teams, Liquid Glass uses real-time rendering and dynamically reacts to movement with specular highlights.”

I can’t say yet how it behaves in the real world—only an actual, hands-on test with the finalized OS would reveal that—I can say that it looks awfully slick. While developers and beta testers will get their hands on early versions of Liquid Glass-equipped operating systems, we’ll have to wait until later this year for the fully public release.