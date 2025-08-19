‘Soft Clubbing’ Is the New Rave. Literally.

I went “soft clubbing” this weekend without even realizing it…

After spending a week at the beach for a family vacation, filled with drinking, eating, and sunbathing, I was already exhausted by Friday—but I had a bachelorette party to get to.

Videos by VICE

By the time I arrived at the girls’ Airbnb on Friday evening, I had no idea how I could rally. I just turned 30, after all—though I’ve always struggled to keep up. I am a homebody at heart, and I’m really only a good time till around 9 p.m.

That being said, I had to at least try to keep up with the rest of the girls. And I did! At least, the first night…and most of the next day.

What did I do? After day-drinking and bar-hopping all afternoon on Saturday, I Irish-exited our outdoor hangout and took a fat evening nap. Then, when the girls woke me up to get ready for yet another night out starting at 10:30 p.m., I brewed a large cup of coffee and chugged it down. Forget the tequila shots and spiked seltzers…I needed caffeine (and water, but that’s besides the point).

Move Over Raves—‘Soft Clubbing’ Is the Latest Nightlife Trend

Whether or not I actually made it out that night is no one else’s business (I tried, okay?), but the sentiment stands: coffee is an ideal pre-game beverage. Why continue to feed yourself alcohol if you’re already depleted? Why push yourself past your body’s limits when you’re already dragging your feet? And I mean, coffee’s better than, say, cocaine—a stimulant many people use today to keep their energy high. I’d much rather sip a latte and feel present in the moment.

And many people agree with this idea. In fact, soft clubbing events, like coffee clubbing and morning dance parties, are increasing in popularity for this very reason. That’s a trend I can get behind.

What is Soft Clubbing?

Soft clubbing is a form of social outing centered more around health and wellness than on alcohol and drugs. Instead of pushing your body beyond its limits, you’re actually fueling it while still enjoying time with friends and loved ones.

According to recent data by Eventbrite, soft clubbing involves a few major cultural shifts:

Decentering alcohol and drugs.

Recognizing economic realities by prioritizing less expensive events.

Prioritizing authentic connection through immersive experiences, including entertainment, art, and music—without sacrificing wellness or personal values.

Offer safer, more accessible forms of socializing.

Apparently, soft clubbing is becoming more of the norm. In fact, according to recent data by Eventbrite, Coffee Clubbing events are up 478%. They consider this to be one of many “soft clubbing” event formats, which also includes Thermal Gatherings like sauna raves (which have climbed 256%) and Morning Dance Parties (which have grown 20%).

Okay, yes—morning raves are much more up my alley than nighttime raves.

Like I said: I can be a hoot till late evening. But once the clock strikes midnight, I’m like Cinderella losing all her magic. My battery is dead, and I am collapsing to the ground, even if it’s on a beer-covered floor of a dive bar.

Why Is Soft Clubbing So Popular?

So…why is this shift happening? Well, it seems more people are setting boundaries and prioritizing their health—as they should. I always found it strange to expect others (and yourself) to quite literally poison themselves and ignore their bodies’ distress and sleep signals in the name of “partying.” But that’s another story for another day.

More people are pursuing “soft clubbing” so as not to forgo social outings altogether, but rather to take part in their own creative ways. Instead of expensive, exhausting nights out, they’re choosing energizing, boundary-defying events that decenter alcohol and prioritize well-being, connection, and health. This is part of a larger (92%) surge in sober-curious gatherings.

“This movement isn’t about giving something up—it’s about choosing more,” says Roseli Ilano, Eventbrite’s Head of Community & Trends Expert. “More presence, more intention, more joy. Gen Z is redefining what it means to go out, and they’re turning to experiences that nourish the body and soul as much as they entertain.”