Someone Is Already Camping Out for the Nintendo Switch 2 Two Months Before Launch

As if your chances of getting the Nintendo Switch 2 weren’t dire enough, someone is already camping out for the console. Yes, you read that correctly. A YouTuber, determined to get their hands on the new hardware first, is already queuing a staggering two months before its launch.

the hardware Demand Is Out of Control

Screenshot: YouTube – Super Café

The steep $450 price tag for the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t seem to be putting a damper on consumer demand, as there are already people willing to wait outside for 56 days to get the portable console. YouTuber Super Café made waves in the gaming community on April 8 when he announced that he would be camping out in front of the new San Francisco Nintendo Store two months in advance.

Videos by VICE

I know what you’re thinking—this guy can’t be for real, right? Surely, it’s just a stunt? Think again. The Nintendo Switch 2-lovin’ YouTuber has since gone live from the store’s location and confirmed that he is, in fact, serious. It’s impossible to know whether he’ll actually stick it out for the full two months. However, he’s currently camping outside the store and taking questions from viewers.

In a livestream on April 10, Super Café explained: “The second‑place spot is still open. If anyone wants to be second, there’s literally a spot open next to me.” Hear that? If anyone’s keen to be the second person to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2? The San Francisco location still has a spot. All jokes aside, the new Nintendo Store doesn’t actually open until May 15. So, it remains to be seen whether the retailer will allow anyone to stay outside their door for that long.

ALL EYES ARE ON Nintendo SWITCH 2 PRE-ORDERS

Play video

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct at the beginning of the month, consumers around the world were shocked when Nintendo decided to delay pre-orders originally set for April 9. The Japanese publisher had to walk back its pre‑launch plans after new U.S. tariffs took effect. Despite the higher‑than‑expected prices, the delay has ironically generated even more hype for the next‑generation console.

Incredibly, Super Café isn’t the only one already waiting in line for the handheld console. Another Nintendo fan went viral on April 5 when they announced they were going to camp out at the New York Nintendo Store. It seems that no matter what setbacks Nintendo faces? People really want the Nintendo Switch 2 and are willing to pay any cost.