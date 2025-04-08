Canada Is Known for Saying ”Sorry”, but Seeing as Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Getting Goofed Up, We May Need To Say It First

People in America jokingly reference Canada as “America’s Hat.” But at this point, maybe America is Canada’s poopy diaper. As tariffs continue to make the future of gaming all the rockier, it appears that Nintendo is going to hold off on pre-orders in the land of Maple Syrup and Hockey for the foreseeable future. According to a recent comment made by Nintendo of Canada, it appears that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be affected by ongoing tariff discussions. I apologize in advance and hope y’all forgive us.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Switch 2 Is Already Much More Expensive in Canada Than It Is in the States. Let’s Hope This Doesn’t Make It Worse

In an article by the, admittedly, amazingly titled MobileSyrup.com, Nintendo of Canada has officially confirmed that pre-orders are no longer going to be starting on April 9th, 2025, as originally thought. Due to the ongoing trade war instigated by the United States, tariffs are changing the economic landscape in unforeseen ways. And now, neighboring countries are dealing with the repercussions of these actions. Even though they weren’t the ones that started it. I’m sorry in advance, we’re in the same boat here.

Videos by VICE

With the Switch 2 already planning to retail for roughly $450 before tariff talks went into effect? It’s currently unclear if this price will change. With Nintendo moving production to Cambodia and Vietnam, this will hopefully minimize any potential price increases. Especially now that, as per CNN, a 104% Tariff rate is reported to be hitting on April 9, 2025. Do you need to get a GPU or anything else related to your PC or console? Get it now before things get too out of hand.

As Nintendo gears up to release the newest iteration of their hybrid handheld console, I can only hope that things calm down before release. With console and game prices continuing to rise each generation? It feels like another crash in the video game market is inevitable. And with gaming being a semi-affordable escape from reality? This just makes everything feel that much worse, especially when tensions are at an all-time high.