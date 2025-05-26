Someone Recreated ‘GTA 6’ Screenshots in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to Showcase How Mind-Blowing Rockstar’s Graphics Are

A player recreated screenshots from Grand Theft Auto 6 in Cyberpunk 2077 to showcase its impressive graphics. The fan took recent press photos released by Rockstar Games and mirrored them in Night City to give players an idea of just how much of a generational leap GTA 6 is shaping up to be.

‘GTA 6’s Graphics Look Insane, Even Compared to the Best AAA Games

Screenshot: Rockstar, CD Projekt Red, Reddit NPO1

It should come as no surprise to many that GTA 6 looks graphically incredible. I mean, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still one of the best-looking games of all time—and it was released nearly seven years ago. However, when many think of a modern game that looks gorgeous (especially on PC), they often think of Cyberpunk 2077. After all, CD Projekt Red is one of the best working studios in the industry. However, one player recently recreated GTA 6 screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077, and the results are fascinating.

Videos by VICE

Reddit user NPO1 posted their comparisons on the Cyberpunk subreddit, impressing many with their side-by-side shots. “I recreated GTA 6 screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077 to compare their graphics. GTA 6’s skin textures and subsurface scattering are phenomenal. Cyberpunk still has that plasticky-looking skin texture. GTA 6 is a major upgrade, in my opinion.” The poster also pointed out that Cyberpunk 2077 was originally made for the PS4. Which is a totally fair thing to keep in mind.

Screenshot: Reddit NPO1

Regardless, many on the forum were blown away by the massive graphical leap that GTA 6 has over current games. A user wrote: “The graphics are, of course, stupid beautiful in GTA, but what really sets Rockstar apart from everyone else is their attention to detail and world-building.” Another commenter exclaimed, “The NPCs in RDR2 are still unmatched, even today. Every time I think graphics can’t get better, something like this happens. It’s crazy that GTA 6 is running on a PS5.” One comment simply said, “Rockstar games are a different breed.”

Are ‘Grand theft auto 6’s Screenshots Actually In-Game?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Not everyone was thrilled with the Cyberpunk and GTA 6 comparison. One debate that emerged from the thread was whether the new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots were truly in-game. According to Rockstar Games’ official website, the trailer is labeled only as “in-engine.” Some Cyberpunk fans were skeptical that the final version of GTA 6 would look as good as the promotional material.

That said, Rockstar Games has a solid track record of not downgrading their games. If you look at the final Red Dead Redemption 2 trailers, they look nearly identical to the final release. Still, comparisons for the sake of competition are kind of missing the point. Cyberpunk 2077 still looks incredible, especially considering it launched on PS4 over five years ago. It’s not fair to compare them in those terms, since they are years apart. Plus, Cyberpunk can look almost photorealistic when run on a top-tier PC with mods.

The main takeaway here, though, is just how amazing GTA 6 looks in general. Compared to most modern AAA games released in 2025, the graphical leap is astonishing. Rockstar has really cooked with this one. And if nothing else, it’s just cool to see the lengths a Cyberpunk fan went to in order to recreate GTA 6 shots within their own game. Regardless of technical comparisons, the side-by-side recreations are impressive in their accuracy alone.