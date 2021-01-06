Woman Shot During Riots at the Capitol Has Died

WARNING: This story contains graphic images.

A woman shot on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has died, according to multiple news outlets.

Videos by VICE

The shooting took place when a mob of President Trump supporters beat back law enforcement and stormed the iconic building in Washington, D.C.

The shooter is believed to be a senior Capitol police officer, and the woman was unarmed, NPR reported.

Earlier in the day, the chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed to the New York Times that a civilian had been shot inside the Capitol and was reported to be in critical condition. Her death has been confirmed by NBC and CNN.

A video posted to social media and reviewed by VICE News before it was taken down appeared to depict a woman being shot in the Capitol Building. In the video, a woman can be seen climbing next to a doorway, when a bang rings out. She falls backward, onto the floor, and police almost immediately begin shouting at a nearby crowd to back up.

“Who shot her?” someone yells, multiple times, while others cry for a medic. Blood streams down the face of the woman, who is wearing a flag.

While one cop tells the rioters to calm down, somebody can be heard shouting, “You got blood on the floor of the fucking Capitol building!”

Cameras also captured video of a bloody woman being wheeled away from the Capitol on a stretcher. A VICE News reporter also saw a person being taken out of the mob on a stretcher. Pro-Trump rioters chased after the stretcher, screaming.

BREAKING: Woman rushed out of Capitol building on a stretcher, "covered in blood" pic.twitter.com/IKmMmHNyZC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 6, 2021

Someone was reportedly shot inside – potentially this individual who was transported from Capitol on a stretcher . Protesters chased stretcher pic.twitter.com/QPEEUplLZX — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) January 6, 2021

Congress’ attempt to certify the results of the election was abruptly halted Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol. The House and Senate went into lockdown, while lawmakers and other people inside were encouraged to put on gas masks and shelter in place.

At various points over the course of the day, the mob chanted “Fight for Trump” and “Stop the steal,” in reference to a baseless conspiracy theory perpetuated by Trump that the presidential election November election was fraudulent.

Rioters physically clashed with police, broke the Capitol’s windows, wandered around, and went into the offices of some members of Congress. Photos show that at one point, security drew guns and pointed them at barricaded House doors where rioters had gathered outside.

Photo from inside the House chamber by @AP pic.twitter.com/rRlcRbBwYl — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021

They’re still trying to talk the protestors down. pic.twitter.com/iQVjMBXQeC — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police didn’t immediately return VICE News’ request for comment.

At around 6 p.m. ET, when Washington, D.C.’s curfew went into effect, the Capitol sergeant-at-arms said that the building had been secured, CNN reported.

Tess Owen contributed reporting.