Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ Final DLC Character Just Got Leaked

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of my most anticipated games this year. A lot of that is because I’m still waiting for someone to take the crown from Diddy Kong Racing. And based on the ads, they’d like to do it.

So, the first chance I get, I’ll be grabbing the physical version for the Switch 2. And for those who already got the physical versions thanks to a slight break in street date, you may have gotten a bit of a surprise.

MEGA MAN IS COMING TO SONIC RACING: CROSSWORLDS

Spotted by IGN, a Reddit user posted their copy of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. That act is a big deal in itself, because the release date isn’t even here yet. So, street date cracked and all.

Some people have all the luck. I’ve only gotten lucky with that once in my life. I got the original Switch a day before the actual launch date, thanks to Amazon. And that doesn’t even feel like the same thing.

But one of the other big reveals comes from the leaflet inside the case…

See that block in the middle? Confirmation that Mega Man is coming to the game. Of course, we’ve known about SpongeBob and Minecraft already. But the Blue Bomber must have been the big surprise that was being held off all this time.

There isn’t much more there besides a coming soon block above it, so it obviously remains to be seen when we’ll see him. But with Minecraft and SpongeBob coming in the next two months, I don’t think it will be long.

And then there’s also this tweet confirming that NiGHTS will be making an appearance in the game as well. And I think SEGA has the right idea here. Let the Smash Bros. clones go. It’s much easier to take a bite out of the kart racing space.

Line up your characters, do something different with the genre, and make it quality work. Competition is good. Maybe Nintendo fires back some DLC for Mario Kart World. Because they aren’t going to be able to ignore the reaction Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is getting right now.

Tighten up, or there will be another SEGA vs. Nintendo battle in the genre.