SEGA Is Taking Shots at Nintendo Again. The 90s Are So Back.

Nostalgia is a funny thing. When companies use it wrong, it’s corny and off-putting. Imagine a company bringing back the “WAZZAAAP” guys for a cheap pop. Or you know, slapping a wig on Paul Rudd and being the only ones ever to make him look old.

But when it’s done right, it’s funny and a decent injection of “yeah, that was cool” as you remember your childhood. And SEGA has just released its most recent trailer for Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds.

Videos by VICE

Live action SEGA vs Nintendo Is Back

There’s only one way to do this. All the way. And what does SEGA do? Go full live action.

“We all know THAT Kart racing game. It’s great, we don’t need to show it to you.” Those are the first words you hear out of the gate. And I don’t know who that is; they got to do it, but that is a perfectly snarky ’90s voiceover.

The trailer then goes on to show off how much more exciting Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is. And it works. If I didn’t already know how excellent Mario Kart World is, you might convince me that I need to choose this over that.

Thankfully, I’m a grown ass adult with disposable income, so I don’t have to choose. But I could see why kids or people who feel they have to choose might go this way. Especially after the dig at Mario Kart’s free roam. And the criticisms of that mode are entirely valid. It’s just funny how dry they play it. Let’s get back to companies having a little more fun in their ads.

I’m definitely looking forward to giving Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds some run. That was well before SEGA decided to smash the “Childhood” button. But just in case they may have believed they didn’t do enough.

They landed the plane at the end with the legendary tag. The driver of the car lifts his facemask, and that classic “SEGA” scream rings out. Right in the chest, SEGA. You got me.