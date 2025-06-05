Want a Sonos Home Theater Upgrade on a Budget? The Beam Soundbar Is Just $369.

Why watch 4K on an expensive TV if all the audio sounds like you’re hearing it through a cardboard toilet paper roll? For all their visual goodness, all that Dolby Vision and HDR10+, even the premium-priced TVs out there have sad built-in speakers.

And sure, they’ll brag about how they support Dolby Atmos sound, but in reality that just means they’ll work with speakers that provide that premium level of audio, not that the TV’s junk speakers themselves will pipe out anything other than disappointment.

Even if you aren’t going to go full audiophile and build a surround sound system, you need—at least—a soundbar. Sonos is known for two things: excellent-sounding home audio systems, and prices that never let you forget it.

Their most affordable soundbar, the Beam (now in its second generation), is on a deal right now for $369, down from $499. That puts it right on the upper edge of what a budget soundbar costs. Budget and Sonos in the same sentence. Why, I never…

more sonos deals

Sonos has a mess of deals right now. It’s surprising because Sonos isn’t known as a company that does sales often. But if the Beam isn’t powerful enough for you, check out Sonos’ Arc Ultra.

It just launched on October 29, 2024. It’s awesome, and it’s on sale, too, for $100 off. That’s a grand total of $899, though, so even on a sale you’ll be paying a pretty penny more for the upgrade over the $369 Beam.

Funny enough, though, the Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer isn’t on sale. It remains at its $429 retail price. The monster Sub 4 subwoofer, though, gets included in the Sonos sale. Down $120, it sells for $679. That’s close enough in price to entice a would-be buyer away from the Sub Mini.

It may be overkill to pair a Beam with the Sub 4, but the two will link up and work together if you go that route. Whatever you decide, even if you only pick up the Beam soundbar, it’ll be a massive improvement from the crappy speakers built into your TV.