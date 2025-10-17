That Annoying Sonos Bug? There’s a Fix for It Now.

People have been pulling their hair out for the last three weeks over a bug in which streaming Spotify through Sonos speakers caused no sound at all to play through them, even though everything appeared to be working properly.

There’s now a fix for it that’s rolling out gradually this week for Sonos users. But if your Sonos system hasn’t updated automatically yet and the bug is still affecting you, there’s a way to kickstart the update manually. Here’s how.

Death to a long-lived bug

Three weeks for a bug feels like too long a time, especially when it came about not after the launch of any new product or massive update to the software. As I wrote about earlier this week, Sonos users have been struck with an annoying bug that makes it appear that Sonos speakers are playing songs, audiobooks, or podcasts while connected to Spotify, even though no sound comes out.

Well, no sooner than I opened my big mouth but Sonos did begin to roll out an update. Those who’ve turned on automatic updates for their Sonos speakers in their Sonos app—and I recommend that you do—should see an update go through that fixes the annoying bug once and for all.

“It’s a phased rollout, which means customers with automatic updates enabled should receive the fix over the next couple of days,” wrote a Sonos rep via e-mail. “However, anyone can manually update right now via the app.”

I gave it a whirl on the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 here, and I can confirm that, at least for me, the fix does work. If your system hasn’t automatically applied the update, it should soon. If you can’t wait—and why should you?—head into your Sonos app, navigate to settings, then general settings, and then system updates.

Click check for updates, and install it. Now your maddening, three-week-long problem of Sonos not playing Spotify should be fixed.