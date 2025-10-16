It’s Not Just You—Sonos Has a Super Annoying Bug It Can’t Fix

About three weeks ago, I noticed a bug with my Sonos sound system. I’d connect Spotify to it wirelessly, as I’ve been doing for the past year, and it’d seem to connect just fine. Then the song would appear to be playing.

The seconds would tick by. All would look normal. Only no noise was coming out of the Sonos. Some digging showed that I wasn’t the only one. Bugs happen, and an update was on its way. But even after a new software update was released on October 8, the bug continues.

At the start, I’d unplug the Sonos from the wall, wait half a minute, and plug it back in. That did the trick at first.

Connecting it to my computer’s Spotify usually worked, but then the next time I tried, the bug would reappear. Unplugging the Sonos, waiting, and plugging it back in every time I wanted to listen to Spotify through something other than my MacBook’s tinny speakers got old quickly.

Users on Reddit have found a few temporary fixes that you should give a try. The first involves “waking up the connection,” as they put it, by opening your Sonos app, playing your Spotify through it, then switching to the Spotify app and connecting through Spotify Connect.

Another workaround is to go into the Spotify app, select your Sonos speaker(s), and log out of them by clicking the vertical three dots next to them. Then reconnect. This, like my initial trick, could get old fast, though, as it’s kind of tedious.

The last one just flat out didn’t work for me when trying it on the Sonos app for my MacBook, but it’s worth a shot if nothing else is working for you. Those who promoted it were using their mobile apps.

They’d switch the playback to their device’s speaker and then reconnect their Spotify to the Sonos. Whatever works for you, here’s to hoping Spotify gets it sorted quickly.