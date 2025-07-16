Sony’s Got a New Headset for NFL Coaches This Season, and You Can Buy Something Like It

First it was Microsoft Surface tablets. Now it’s Sony headsets. NFL coaches for this upcoming season will be taking to the field with some brand-new technology on their noggins.

You can’t buy the Sony NFL Coach’s Headset, unless you’re a football-coaching savant and manage to get a coaching position on an NFL team. But you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM6, which Sony used as a yardstick in building the NFL Coach’s Headset to withstand the ludicrously loud environment of a roaring, booing stadium crowd.

you can’t buy it, but…

Sony says the NFL Coach’s Headset will be “fully integrated across all 32 teams for the 2025 NFL season,” which hints that the headset’s adoption may spread beyond just the immediate coaching staff on the field.

Players aren’t shy about sharing how the ludicrously loud, potentially ear-damaging crowd noise of a packed stadium can be. Decibel levels have been known to top 130dB, about equal to the noise of a jet engine during takeoff, a very nearby gunshot, or a particularly loud concert.

And decibel measurements aren’t linear. For every measured 10dB increase, perceived loudness doubles.

Sony NFL Coach’s Headset – Credit: Sony

Sony says they’ve taken coach feedback and input throughout the engineering and testing process to build a headset that can cope with the raucously loud environment of an NFL stadium.

“The knowledge we’ve gained from developing products, like our WH-1000XM6 headphones, shaped our thinking on how to deliver clarity, focus and performance in even the most challenging environments,” said Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics, in a July 14, 2025 blog entry announcing the headset on NFL.com.

And those you can buy. The Sony WH-1000XM6 launched in May 2025. If you’re interested in seeing how Sony improved it over the WH-1000XM5, check out our coverage of its earlier launch.