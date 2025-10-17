Sora Just Got the Ability to Make Longer Videos

OpenAI just pushed through two updates on its Sora AI video generator. You know, that one that’s generating chaos, wonder, and frustration in seemingly equal measure.

For the first couple of weeks of its public life, Sora has been able to generate videos of up to 10 seconds. AI Hitchcock, it isn’t. Now it can generate videos of up to 15 seconds. That’s 50% longer, but 50% of not much is still not much.

But hey, there’s no way Sora (or other AI video generators) will be stuck at such short lengths for long. Whether that’s good or bad depends on your point of view. For now, we’ll just sit back and watch the AI-generated show.

OpenAI has taken to X.com lately to break the news of new features and updates to its ChatGPT and Sora products. And so it was with the October 15 X post titled “2 Sora 2 updates,” Sora 2 being the latest iteration of its Sora video generator and the one found on the newly launched Sora iOS app.

Users of Sora’s free version can now generate videos up to 15 seconds, both in the Sora app and on the web interface. ChatGPT Pro users, who pay OpenAI $200 per month for the privilege of getting Sora Pro bundled with the top-tier version of ChatGPT, can generate videos of up to 25 seconds on the web interface.

Pro users can also access storyboards, again only through the web interface. “They let you sketch out your video, second by second, frame by frame,” explains the Sora-generated presenter in the Sora-generated announcement video.

Think of a bunch of still shots next to each other and set them chronologically. It’s how human creators (remember those?) would outline their short films, television shows, and movies.

It seems even AI creators need a little structure in their lives. Well, “lives.”