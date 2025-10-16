Angry Users Bomb Sora’s Rating to 2.8 Stars on the App Store

Less than five days after its launch, OpenAI’s Sora app hit a million downloads. That’s even faster than OpenAI’s other baby, ChatGPT, managed to hit that milestone. Only about 4,400 of those folks have taken the time to rate the app in the App Store, but the news so far doesn’t look good.

Sora now has a 2.8 rating on the Apple App Store for iOS, which isn’t unheard of for a new platform that could very well go on to define its niche in the tech industry. Hell, I remember when Valve debuted Steam and everybody thought it was a steaming pile. Look at it now.

Videos by VICE

It’s still the early days for Sora, but its newfound, low rating is a reminder that it’s not all peaches and roses for the AI wonder app.

Why the low ratings?

I’ve seen some incredibly realistic videos, ones that have unfortunately managed to fool enough people into whipping up politically charged chaos, but there’s a crush of people now complaining about disappointing videos.

Sora, which creates videos 10 seconds long, at most, needs to be fed prompts in a particularly detailed and specific manner. Think of it like giving instructions to a four-year-old.

How much of users’ disappointment is just typical frustration at AI prompt generation is uncertain. It could be that people are feeding it the same sort of highly specific instructions and receiving botched videos.

But in the app’s early days, it’s clear that some users are creating frighteningly real videos and others are not.

Another cohort of disappointed users complain that Sora’s censorship is too strong. Originally, Sora’s most controversial feature was that creators who didn’t want their work to appear in user-generated Sora videos had to explicitly tell OpenAI that they opted out.

OpenAI flip-flopped a week and a half later, choosing an opt-in model that means a lot of copyrighted material won’t be available for use in Sora, so those who want to use SpongeBob SquarePants or Simba as actors in their little films might find themselves stopped before they even begin.

If you’re thinking that maybe this means whatever’s causing such low ratings is unique to the iPhone and not occurring on the Android or desktop platforms, think again.

OpenAI has made Sora available only on the iPhone right now, although it’s coming to other platforms in the future.