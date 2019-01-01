Sous-Vide Octopus Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 ½ hours

Ingredients

1 pound|455 grams octopus

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 large yellow onion, medium dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

15 ounces|425 grams whole peeled canned tomatoes, crushed by hand

¼ cup|60 ml chicken stock

1 teaspoon z’aatar

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (15 ½ ounce|439 grams) can butter beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus 1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus leaves to serve

lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

Place octopus in a ziplock bag with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Seal octopus with a vacuum sealer or using the water immersion technique. Set sous vide to 180°F for 4 hours. Add the octopus and cook for 4 hours. Remove the octopus and clean off the skin. It will remove easily with a paper towel. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low. Add the onions and cook until soft, 4 minutes. The onions should still have a slight bite and not completely soft. Add the garlic and cook for 30 more seconds, then stir in the pepper flakes and cook for another 15 seconds. Add tomato paste and stir for 1 minute, then stir in the tomatoes, stock, z’aatar, paprika, and beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the lemon zest and juice, as well as the chopped parsley. Keep warm. Light a grill. Add the octopus and cook, flipping once, until charred, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate. To serve, transfer the tomatoes to a serving platter and top with the octopus. Sprinkle with the parsley leaves and serve with the lemon wedges.

