‘South of Midnight’ Will Silence All the Xbox Detractors

Though I’m a proud multi-platform fella, I’m tired of Xbox getting dunked on! Yes, the Xbox Series X has been, uh… hurting for exclusives. And the S-tier exclusives it did have with titles such as Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment have since jumped ship to the PlayStation. However, now we’re playing a different ballgame. Now, we’re living in the shadow of South of Midnight.

That’s a half-hour documentary, yes. But, it perfectly highlights the love Compulsion Games poured into the Xbox game’s every detail. South of Midnight is the kind of experience I’ve been waiting decades to play. Do you know how tired I am of Norse, Greek, and Roman mythology in video games? The fact that other culturally rich areas like the American Deep South aren’t highlighted more is disheartening.

But that’s all set to change with South of Midnight. “Every region has a distinctive creature, and they rule entirely. … Each kingdom is structured so that you understand ‘how did a creature become a monster’?” said David Sears, the game’s Creative Director. Like, if you can’t see the New Orleans swag underpinning the general aesthetic, I don’t know what to tell you!

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

‘south of midnight’ will be the xbox’s savior

Additionally, Ahmed Best is the game’s performance and voice director! …Many of you geeks know him as Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars. It’s safe to say he’s doing something much more meaningful, though! (And hopefully with much less harassment and vitriol!) …This would be the part of the show where I highlight the excitement of others. But I really don’t want the internet to poison this for me.

“Gorgeous! You can clearly see an upgrade since the last trailer. It’s refreshing to see that there are still new games in the video game industry, new IPs, and creativity. It’s a nice change from the uninspired remasters or sequels you see elsewhere… Xbox studios at the heart of creativity, great job guys!” said one YouTube commenter.

Well! That was surprisingly wholesome! …Do I dare poke my head up from the trenches again to see if the coast is clear? “Yesterday Indiana Jones and Today South of Midnight, Xbox feeding us bro.” …Indiana Jones ain’t staying on the Xbox. But South of Midnight seems like a reliable bet to at least thrive on the console before it may inevitably go to the PlayStation, too!