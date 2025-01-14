space-junk-crashed-into-a-kenyan-village-and-everyone-is-confused

Just before 2024 rolled over into 2025, a metallic ring around 8 feet wide and weighing 1,100 pounds crashed into Mukuku Village in Kenya. The Kenyan Space Agency (KSA) has been investigating the object’s origins, which remain a mystery. It turns out no one knows where the hell this thing came from and who it belongs to.

The KSA says the object was “red-hot” when it crash-landed, indicating that it accumulated a tremendous amount of heat upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Early analysis suggested the object might be a separation ring used in rocket launches to connect payloads. This theory falls apart, though, once you realize separation rings are designed to burn up as they fall back to Earth. This metal ring was mostly intact.

In a blog post, Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell doubted that the object fell from space, maintaining that the evidence supporting the space theory is marginal at best. Instead, he believes it has to have originated within the confines of the earth.

People still don’t know what it is, and where there is an information vacuum, there is misinformation. The Kenyan Space Agency has already had to address a rumor that the object had something to do with the Indian space research organization and that the residents of the Mukuku Village would be compensated for their troubles.

Whatever the ring’s source may be, the space debris theory holds the most logic. For now, at least. Space debris is cluttering up Earth’s orbit, so much so that the International Space Station has to dodge broken pieces of satellites, lest its hull get torn to shreds.