Speculation About New War Child Charity Record Includes Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C., and More

The charity organization War Child is stirring up the Arctic Monkeys fanbase, among several others, as they launched a new Instagram page called War Child Records. In 1995, the organization dropped its first charity album, Help, with funds going to support children caught in the Bosnian conflict.

Since then, War Child has been a part of several more compilation albums to raise money for education, protection, and mental health support for children. In a social media post in January 2026, the newly minted War Child Records wrote, “There is a group of artists who are working on something important in support of War Child.”

The post also noted how the statistics have changed concerning children affected by war. In 1995, “10 percent of the world’s children were affected by conflict.” In the last 30 years, the figures have “doubled to 19 percent, affecting 520 million children.”

As for who is involved in the upcoming record, War Child didn’t comment on that yet. But fans took note of who followed the account and shared the post, leading to some exciting prospects.

Eagle-Eyed Fans Take Note of Artists Following New War Child Social Media Account

The most highly anticipated artist is perhaps Arctic Monkeys, who haven’t released anything new since The Car in 2022. They also haven’t shared any hints about new projects, although the band’s website did get a makeover around mid-2025. Drummer Matt Helders launched a solo project alongside Mini Mansions vocalist Tyler Parkford, but other than that, it’s been silence from the U.K.’s biggest indie rock export.

Fans are speculating that the band could be part of the War Child record due to their official Instagram following the account, Helders sharing the post, their previous War Child fundraising at Royal Albert Hall, and the involvement of James Ford. The producer and long-time Monkeys et al collaborator shared the post from War Child Records on his own social media and followed the account. Based on this, fans think he could be producing the record, as Brian Eno did for Help.

Other possible contributors include Ford collaborators like Fontaines D.C. and perhaps even Geese. But fans are also taking notice of who else follows the page. Domino Records is on that list, which opens up a sizable group to choose from. Additionally, Damon Albarn, English Teacher, and Young Fathers have followed.

Currently, this is all speculation, and the artists listed could simply be showing support for War Child’s work. But the possibility of new Arctic Monkeys music, in any capacity, might be enough to sustain fans during this long drought.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage