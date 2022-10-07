Spiced Chickpea Rice Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup|180 grams basmati rice

5 tablespoons|75 ml olive oil

1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and pat very dry

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 large shallots, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon celery seed

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon allspice

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon mace or nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon ground mustard seed

1 ½ cups|375 ml vegetable stock

chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer until the water runs clear. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and stir in the garlic and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the salt and spices and cook, stirring, about 1 minute more. Add the rice. Cook, stirring constantly, until the edges of the rice become translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the vegetable stock, scraping the bottom of the pan to deglaze, and bring to a boil. Stir, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the liquid has been absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Fluff the rice with a fork and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

