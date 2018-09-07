How Gaming’s Tech Obsession Drowned in a Puddle

Content warning for some ableist language.

Danielle, Natalie, Rob, and Patrick settle in for an in-depth discussion of “puddlegate”—the kerfuffle that occurred when some gamers thought the new Spider-Man game on PS4 had downgraded visuals compared to its E3 showing. We talk about tech fetishism, elitism, and entitlement, alongside social media frenzies and the media’s role in it all. Then, we hit the question bucket and sign off for the weekend.



Discussed: Marvel’s Spider-Man, PC gaming, Detroit:Become Human, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Yakuza, The Witcher 3, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bad Company 2, Red Faction 2, Dead Cells.



