Your New Party Trick: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

The Spruce THC Cocktail Packets are your new go-to for chill weeknights and boisterous weekends out and about. With three thoughtful flavors and an easy-to-handle microdose, these packets are versatile and very fun.

Microdose and Mushrooms

Each packet of the Spruce Cocktail mixer contains 3mg Delta-9 THC and 6mg CBD. It’s a microdose that’s suitable for beginners, but enough for intermediate users as well. I doubled up on the dose, which is easy to do since each packet only contains 0.5 ounces and has a mild flavor that isn’t overpowering when multiplied.

Beyond the cannabinoids, these packets also contain an interesting mix of ingredients. You get inositol, magnesium L-threonate, cordyceps, and lion’s mane. These ingredients, most of which are natural, contribute to the distinct high, and some believe they contribute to brain health. I can’t confirm or deny the latter, but the former is definitely true.

Pre-Game in a Packet

While many social tonic products promise to be “energizing,” few deliver on that. The Spruce packets actually give you an uplifting boost that is ideal for being around people. It genuinely creates a buzzy feeling that could rival your first alcoholic drink of the evening. But these don’t make you tipsy or dehydrated!

They’re also impressively fast-acting, which is a must because no one wants to wait 60+ minutes to feel the vibe. After sipping on one of these mixers, I felt the tingles and euphoria within 15-20 minutes. We can thank that array of funky ingredients, especially the cordyceps and lion’s mane, which come from different mushroom varieties.

If you’re a habitual cannabis user, don’t expect a classic high from these. The packets deliver a fresher, more modern high that doesn’t lock you to the couch, but lifts you up. It’s not that it’s the same as drinking alcohol, but it works in the same kind of situations, which is the whole point of these little mixers! I could use these for Saturday night, Sunday brunch, or Monday movie night, and the sensation fits each vibe.

Tastes to Mix, Match, and Double Up

Spruce makes three different flavors, each of which reminds me of the Cann drinks. They’re complex and creative, utilizing classic fruity flavors as well as mature herbs.

Citrus

First, I want to highlight the Citrus because I think it’s the most versatile and lovable option. After all, who doesn’t appreciate some fruity citrus in their drink? Spruce recommends mixing these into soda water, but I found they can work in a wide variety of drinks. One of my favorite combinations was the Citrus with a can of WYNK Mandarin Pomelo. I wanted to level up the THC content, and the Spruce Citrus gave the Mandarin Pomelo a richer and slightly sweeter flavor.

On its own in a plainer base, the Citrus has a subtle orange flavor with the light bitter flavor of grapefruit. I was expecting lemon and lime, but this leans more toward a floral and tropical profile. It’s not the traditional lemon/lime citrus situation, but it’s still refreshing and feels like the perfect addition to a margarita mocktail.

Raspberry Lemon Passionflower

With such a myriad of flavors, I expected the Raspberry Lemon Passionflower to be more robust. It’s actually a very subtle and mild flavor that can blend with just about anything. The top note here is the passionflower, making for an airy floral taste that’s supported by hints of berry and just a whisper of lemon.

I thought the berry profile would be stronger here, but it’s the florals that take hold of your tongue. Keep that in mind when crafting your THC cocktails. If you wanted a punchier raspberry taste, I recommend adding a splash of berry juice or maybe even a little grenadine to the drink.

Grapefruit Rosemary

I saved the best for last. Just like with Cann, the Grapefruit Rosemary is my personal favorite. It’s the kind of flavor profile that is sweet and luxurious, so it feels like a grown-up drink without tasting like a Negroni. The grapefruit takes a backseat while the rosemary drives, creating an earthy and rich taste.

If you want to amp up the grapefruit taste and the potency, I recommend adding a packet of Citrus and a packet of Grapefruit Rosemary to the same drink. As mentioned, the packets are mild enough that you can double or even triply up without making an overpowering drink. I tried the Grapefruit Rosemary in a few mixers, including Sprite and orange juice. They were all yummy, but the GR is the flavor I found could stand on its own the best, tasting yummy even in plain tap water.

Mother Nature Nip Slip

I fell in love with these stylish packets at first sight, with a citrus sunrise, sparkling clouds, and rugged mountains. The outdoorsy artwork gives them an organic vibe and utilizes bright colors for a lush look. The Citrus is a neon green, the Raspberry Lemon Passionflower is a sunny yellow, and the Grapefruit Rosemary is a peachy pink, each with a pine green background.

But my favorite part is that the packets are shaped like tiny bottles! These are the nip bottle versions of THC. They fit in your pocket and can be poured into your drink without anyone being the wiser. If Cann’s Roadies are for the road, these are for all your outdoor adventures.

$4 a Buzz vs. $15 a Booze

The Spruce packets cost about the standard price for these kinds of mixers. But the more you buy, the more you save, and you can spend less with a subscription. I always break down the price per unit for you guys, but Spruce actually does it for you on their site, which is lovely. I’ll recap for you anyway: At their most expensive, they’re $4.90 per drink, and at their cheapest, they’re $3.92 each. Considering cocktails at a bar cost $15 these days, $4 is a steal.

Get Spruced

You can enjoy an elevated cocktail experience without paying a fortune or getting hungover with the Spruce THC Cocktail Packets. Some of the THC syrups out there can be uber-sweet and strong, but these offer a milder profile and energizing buzz that’s refreshing and fun.

