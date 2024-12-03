‘STALKER 2’ Continues Its Good-Guy Run With Another Big Patch

STALKER 2‘s developers, GSC Game World, fulfilled their promise to address the game’s many launch problems as quickly as possible! This time, STALKER 2 rolled out its 1.0.3 Patch, offering solutions to bugs and glitches galore! Without further commentary, let’s get into this update!

‘stalker 2’ patch 1.0.3 details

‘STALKER 2’ Crashes and Memory Leaks

Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes.

Controls Adjustments

According to your feedback, we adjusted [the] following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input:

Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default.

Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned [below]:

Camera sensitivity: 25%.

Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Screenshot: GSC Game World

‘STALKER 2’ Main and Side Missions (WARNING: CONTAINS STORY/CHARACTER SPOILERS)

Fixed issue with Monolithians that were able to chase player outside the X-5 lab during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs Hamster and Ricochet would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge.

Fixed issue with Bayun cat which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed issue with Roosevelt becoming hostile upon noticing a player going stealthily through the Commissary during King of the Hill mission.

Fixed an issue when Sava despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

Fixed issue with NPC’s despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission.

AI

Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission.

‘STALKER 2’ Balance Tweaks

Fixed issue with Sidorovich not selling certain ammo types.

Saves

Fixed issues with missing player saves after a hard reboot of the PC/Xbox.

Indeed, STALKER 2 has enjoyed quite a positive swing of momentum compared to its launch issues! If you’ve been hesitant about playing the post-apocalyptic title on Game Pass, now is the perfect time to hop in and enjoy the ride! Me, I’m not the “punishing shooters” type. Now, punishing deck-builders? Sign me up!