Xbox Game Pass This Month Is Absolutely Stacked (Coming/Going December 2024)

When it comes to Xbox Game Pass’ December games, I believe Microsoft may have won the “gaming subscription service” battle to end the year!

Screenshots: Activision, Bethesda Softworks, Devolver Digital
Well, Microsoft, you did it. Xbox Game Pass is ending its 2024 in style with an insane roster of titles being added to the service! As if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle wasn’t enough of a headliner? There are nothing but top-tier games in its orbit as December rolls on! Without further ado? Let’s get into these games. First, the devastating losses.

leaving Xbox game pass in December (2024)

GamePlatformsDate Leaving
Amnesia: The BunkerPC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
ForagerPC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
Forza Horizon 4PC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the LeviathanPC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
Rise of the Tomb RaiderPC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
Tin HeartsPC, Console, and CloudDecember 15
The QuarryConsole and CloudDecember 15
BlazBlue: Cross Tag BattlePC, Console, and CloudDecember 31
Close to the SunPC, Console, and CloudDecember 31
HumankindPC, Console, and CloudDecember 31
Lego 2K DriveConsole and CloudDecember 31
McPixel 3PC, Console, and CloudDecember 31
Party AnimalsConsole and CloudDecember 31

arriving on Xbox game pass in December (2024)

GamePlatformsDate Arriving
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledConsoleDecember 4
Forza MotorsportConsole (Xbox Series X/S)December 4
HauntiiConsoleDecember 4
HumanityConsoleDecember 4
EA Sports WRCPC, Console (Series X/S), and CloudDecember 5
OverthrownPC, Console (Series X/S), and CloudDecember 5
Indiana Jones and the Great CirclePC, Console (Series X/S), and CloudDecember 6
WildfrostPC, Console, and CloudDecember 10
Screenshot: Firestoke

and a few surprises to round things out (Plus recommendations)

Additionally, if you own “Game Pass Core,” you’ll be able to download DayZ and the original Goat Simulator! We also got an early teaser of Xbox Game Pass games to come in January with Carrion (January 2) and Road 96 (January 7)! And now? Some timely recommendations!

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How can you not be pre-loading this Xbox Game Pass joint as soon as possible?! For the longest time, I simply wasn’t sold on this game. I thought it was fine, but I didn’t have a deep well of adoration for the IP. However, Bethesda made a believer out of me with an in-depth gameplay trailer. I don’t know, though. Seems too similar to Uncharted for my tastes.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Mario Kart may own most of the real estate surrounding the conversation of kart-racing games, but Crash Team Racing? Could always hold its own! Seriously, if you’ve never had the honor of playing any of these titles prior to when it releases on Xbox Game Pass? You owe it to yourself to boot this up!

Wildfrost: This is one of those games I’ve watched endlessly on YouTube but was too intimidated to try it myself. Wildfrost is an adorable deck-builder — and I love myself a quality deck-builder! But this is a ruthless game. In a way I absolutely go crazy for in games like this! When it comes to games with cards, dice, strategies, and tactics? The more I need to think and plan, the happier I am! Now, with it showing up on Xbox Game Pass? It’s time.

