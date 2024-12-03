Xbox Game Pass This Month Is Absolutely Stacked (Coming/Going December 2024)

Well, Microsoft, you did it. Xbox Game Pass is ending its 2024 in style with an insane roster of titles being added to the service! As if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle wasn’t enough of a headliner? There are nothing but top-tier games in its orbit as December rolls on! Without further ado? Let’s get into these games. First, the devastating losses.

leaving Xbox game pass in December (2024)

Game Platforms Date Leaving Amnesia: The Bunker PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 Forager PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 Forza Horizon 4 PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 Rise of the Tomb Raider PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 Tin Hearts PC, Console, and Cloud December 15 The Quarry Console and Cloud December 15 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle PC, Console, and Cloud December 31 Close to the Sun PC, Console, and Cloud December 31 Humankind PC, Console, and Cloud December 31 Lego 2K Drive Console and Cloud December 31 McPixel 3 PC, Console, and Cloud December 31 Party Animals Console and Cloud December 31

arriving on Xbox game pass in December (2024)

Game Platforms Date Arriving Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Console December 4 Forza Motorsport Console (Xbox Series X/S) December 4 Hauntii Console December 4 Humanity Console December 4 EA Sports WRC PC, Console (Series X/S), and Cloud December 5 Overthrown PC, Console (Series X/S), and Cloud December 5 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC, Console (Series X/S), and Cloud December 6 Wildfrost PC, Console, and Cloud December 10

Screenshot: Firestoke

and a few surprises to round things out (Plus recommendations)

Additionally, if you own “Game Pass Core,” you’ll be able to download DayZ and the original Goat Simulator! We also got an early teaser of Xbox Game Pass games to come in January with Carrion (January 2) and Road 96 (January 7)! And now? Some timely recommendations!

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How can you not be pre-loading this Xbox Game Pass joint as soon as possible?! For the longest time, I simply wasn’t sold on this game. I thought it was fine, but I didn’t have a deep well of adoration for the IP. However, Bethesda made a believer out of me with an in-depth gameplay trailer. I don’t know, though. Seems too similar to Uncharted for my tastes.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Mario Kart may own most of the real estate surrounding the conversation of kart-racing games, but Crash Team Racing? Could always hold its own! Seriously, if you’ve never had the honor of playing any of these titles prior to when it releases on Xbox Game Pass? You owe it to yourself to boot this up!

Wildfrost: This is one of those games I’ve watched endlessly on YouTube but was too intimidated to try it myself. Wildfrost is an adorable deck-builder — and I love myself a quality deck-builder! But this is a ruthless game. In a way I absolutely go crazy for in games like this! When it comes to games with cards, dice, strategies, and tactics? The more I need to think and plan, the happier I am! Now, with it showing up on Xbox Game Pass? It’s time.