Stanton Warriors Announce New Album, Stream the First Single Now

Since their seminal 1999 rework of Zak Tom’s “Bring Me Down,” Stanton Warriors, aka Mark Yardley and Dominic Butler, have had a firm foot in the door of the UK bass and garage scene. In many ways, their now-classic remix helped usher in the sound, one that has quickly gained back popularity over the last couple years, due to a variety of younger acts. But, now in the early segments of 2015, they continue to flex their status as veterans of bass-heavy house, having just announced their forthcoming (seventh) studio-album Rebel Bass, as well as unleashing the first single from the LP, “Loving Me Wrong,” which you can stream below.

If “Loving Me Wrong” is any indiction of what we can expect from the guys’ latest long-play, we’re in for a whole heap of classically-Stantonesque bass rhythms—ones that not only could tear apart any main-room, but also pack a bubbly-tone that you wouldn’t be surprised to hear blaring on the radio.

“Loving Me Wrong” is out Feb 20th on Central Station, Universal Music.

