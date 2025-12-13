Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Director Responds to 2030 Release Rumors

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic made a dramatic reveal at The Game Awards, but information about the studio suggests the RPG is likely still years away from its release window.

Arcanaut Studios was formed this year

Screenshot: Star WArs

A return to the Old Republic era of Star Wars is something that many gamers have been dreaming about for years. The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game and its sequel are classics and have a huge following. MMO fans have been able to continue living out the Old Republic fantasy in Star Wars: The Old Republic, but the Arcanaut Studios developed Fate of the Old Republic seems like a true return to form and spiritual successor to the original BioWare game.

Videos by VICE

The most exciting part of the Game Awards reveal for many fans was learning that original KOTOR and Mass Effect director Casey Hudson is leading the development studio behind the new game. However, this excitement should be tempered by the fact that Hudson only formed Arcanaut Studios earlier this year and the team is still actively recruiting multiple senior-level positions. That means that the game is likely incredibly early in it development cycle.

If the development cycle matches that of many other high-profile AAA RPGs, it seems very realistic that Fate of the Old Republic will end up arriving in 2029 or later and possibly releasing on the next generation of consoles.

Casey Hudson Says the game will arrive sooner than expected

That interpretation of the timeline also aligns with Hudson’s brief comments about the game’s current state, “We’re still early in development, with many challenges ahead.”

Hudson has seen the 2030 release window speculation floating around and has already responded with a post addressing the rumors:

Don’t worry about the “not till 2030” rumors. Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger! https://t.co/YKYQFgXOGR — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) December 13, 2025

It seems like the studio is currently excited to confirm that Fate of the Old Republic is the game they will be working on, but the team isn’t making any promises about when it will be complete.

Fate of the Old Republic Announcement Trailer

Play video

The announcement trailer for Fate of the Old Republic dropped during The Game Awards earlier this week, but most of the details about the title are still a mystery. The reveal was a cinematic trailer that set the tone and vibes for the world, but obviously it’s far too early to share any actual gameplay footage.

Hudson and the team have confirmed that Fate of the Old Republic is going to be a brand-new epic narrative single-player action role-playing game. Similar to the original KOTOR, it sounds like Fate of the Old Republic will put a major emphasis on the player character’s choices and leading towards a light or dark side path.

“Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will immerse you in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens your journey toward the light…or the darkness.”

New details will likely be few and far between over the next few years as development on the game progresses, but hopefully Fate of the Old Republic will be back with a closer look and gameplay details closer to its launch.