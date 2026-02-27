Stardew Valley Dev Reveals Two New Spouse Options

ConcernedApe shared a lengthy ten-year Stardew Valley anniversary video to celebrate a decade of the massive indie game. At the end of his retrospective, the developer looks ahead to update 1.7 and reveals two new marriage candidates.

Stardew Valley Players can Marry Clint

One of the most engaging longterm goals in Stardew Valley for many players is pursuing a romance and building a family. The game is full of an interesting and charming cast of characters, but not every single one of them is a candidate for marriage. According to the game’s developer, the next major update is adding two more characters to that list though.

Videos by VICE

The 10.7 update will finally make Clint and Sandy new marriage candidates. Both characters are very popular and have been frequent requests for marriage for a long time. Clint is the village blacksmith and this new option will give him a new path to romance, outside of his current crush on Emily.

Sandy, on the other hand, is the manager of the Oasis in the Desert. That means that players currently don’t interact with her very much, but it seems like update 1.7 will change that and build out her storyline and personality even more.

A look Back at Stardew Valley’s Early Game Development Process and evolution

Play video

In addition to the exciting new marriage candidate reveals, the video also offers a really interesting look back at the early days of development on Stardew Valley. The video even includes some play footage of an earlier draft where the project was still titled Sprout Valley.

The Sprout Valley footage comes from all the way back in 2012, when ConcernedApe was about six months into development on the project. He admits that it was a horrible name and he seems very glad that he changed it and landed on Stardew instead.

ConcernedApe shared that at six months into development, the game was a rudimentary simulation heavily inspired by the Super Nintendo version of Harvest Moon, which he grew up playing and was a key influence in the early build.

ConcernedApe has managed to foster a thriving community and dedicated fanbase over the last ten years and it’s very exciting to look forward to what is next for Stardew Valley and what he has in store for players when The Haunted Chocolatier arrives.

Stardew Valley is available now on PC and consoles. At this time, there is no confirmed release date for update 1.7.