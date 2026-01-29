Stardew Valley Dev Offers Update on Haunted Chocolatier Progress

ConcernedApe is alive, Haunted Chocolatier is still in development, it will come out when it’s ready.

The Haunted Chocolatier is still in development

It’s been a few years since ConcernedApe announced Haunted Chocolatier and the developer is back with some new updates on the game’s progress.

In a new blog post on the official Haunted Chocolatier website, ConcernedApe provided a few updates on the game’s progress and attempted to put an end to some rumors and myths that he assures the community are not true.

Will Haunted Chocolatier content be added to Stardew Valley if the project is abandoned?

This sounds like a hard no. ConcernedApe explained that he has not abandoned the project and, even if he did, from a technical perspective it wouldn’t make any sense to combine the two separate games.

“Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier are separate games. It doesn’t even make sense from a technical perspective, as Haunted Chocolatier is written from scratch, it’s not the same “engine” as Stardew Valley. You can’t just copy and paste Haunted Chocolatier into Stardew Valley.”

Stardew Valley did receive some exciting updates in 2025 that provided interesting new content, but ConcernedApe explained that has nothing to do with Haunted Chocolatier. Stardew Valley is getting new content because it’s an incredibly popular game and because he has additional ideas for it. That work is all separate from his work on Haunted Chocolatier.

“I wouldn’t “test something out” in Stardew Valley because that would be unfair to Stardew Valley, and also I don’t want to spoil ideas for Haunted Chocolatier by adding them first to Stardew Valley. Also, Stardew Valley is a different game, so you can’t really “test something” for Haunted Chocolatier in it in an accurate way.”

Is Haunted Chocolatier coming out in 2030?

This date began flying around after a previous ConcernedApe update, and the developer explained that his quote was misinterpreted.

“I was asked in 2025 if it would come out within the next five years, and I said “I hope so”. This is very different than saying “it’s coming out in 2030”. The bottom line is, I don’t want to give a release date. The game will come out when it’s done.”

Although there is still no release date, it’s very exciting to hear that ConcernedApe is still working on the project and it will come out when it’s ready. There’s no shortage of content in Stardew Valley to explore in the meantime.

Haunted Chocolatier is in development and does not have a release window at this time.