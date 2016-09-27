Stationary Suns Are a Melbourne Post Punk Conglomerate

​On their 1997 track “LiLiPUT”, Glaswegian indie rockers The Yummy Fur extoll the benefits of listening to the Swiss post-punk band of the same name.

“Why don’t you listen to LiLiPUT? / where punk-rock starts and ends / maybe if you listened to LiLiPUT / your songs would find more friends”, suggests Yummy Furs singer John McKeown.

From all sonic distinctions, it seems like Melbourne post-punks Stationary Suns​have certainly listened to the Swiss femme-punk group LiLiPUT- maybe even on John McKeown’s recommendation- and just as “LiLiPUT” (the song) suggests, they have found more friends, here at NOISEY.

With their spirited thrashy post punk, discordant guitars, and pitched female vocals, it’s likely that Stationary Suns new 7″ would draw from a lot of fantastic influences. Bands like LiLiPUT and The Fall immediately come to mind, but you wouldn’t be wrong either, in suggesting local groups like Terrible Truths or even Hissey Miyake.

As it turns out, Stationary Suns is a post punk conglomerate of Melbourne bands. Members from Love of Diagrams, Spider Vomit, Hissey Mikaye, and Acid Casualty have come together to form a fierce punk-funk soup du jour greater than the sum of its parts, or at least, exactly equal to.

Released through members Lei and Mai Grffydd’s new intersectional feminist label Identical Records​, you can listen to all of Stationary Suns self titled 7″ below.