Steak Tartare Recipe

“Sloppy Joes, this ain’t.”
Servings: 2 – 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams beef flank steaks
2 shallots
1 large pickled cucumber (or 5 smaller gherkins)
1 teaspoon capers
2 large egg yolks
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
4 drops Tabasco sauce
2 drops Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon cognac
Directions
- Trim the fat off of your piece of meat and then cut it into small pieces. Since we’re working with raw meat, you absolutely need to store it in the fridge to keep it fresh.
- Finely chop the shallots. Cut your large cucumber in half and scrape out the excess water and seeds, then chop into small pieces. If you’re using smaller gherkins, all you need to do is chop them. Chop your capers. Set everything aside for later.
- Now, you have to make the tartare sauce. Put your egg yolks in a large bowl. Add the mustard, ketchup, and generous amounts of salt and pepper. Stir in the sunflower oil slowly until the sauce reaches a nice consistency.
- Carefully add Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce. Finish the sauce off with the cognac. Remember to stir everything in.
- Finally, put everything in a large bowl and mix it. Season with some more salt and pepper, put it on a nice plate with some garnish, and enjoy!
From How-To: Steak Tartare with Julien Ponthieu
