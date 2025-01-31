Stephanie McMahon Announces ESPN+ Series ‘Stephanie’s Places’

Former heiress to the WWE empire, Stephanie McMahon, is bringing a new series titled Stephanie’s Places to ESPN+.

McMahon has largely stepped away from the spotlight over the last few years. In 2021 she announced a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. However, WWE appointed her the position of co-CEO and Chairwoman alongside Nick Khan, who acts as WWE’s President.

When Vince returned to the Board of Directors, she resigned from her duties and took a backseat. Nevertheless, her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, heads creative as the Chief Content Officer. She’s been making appearances, including at WrestleMania 40 where she dubbed it the official start of the “Triple H era.” She was also in town for WWE Raw‘s premiere on Netflix earlier this month. Most recently, she gave support to Levesque for his Hall of Fame induction.

Stephanie McMahon’s ESPN+ series

The series features a personal look at WWE Superstars and Legends like Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, and The Usos.

“What I want to do is bring some type of advice to the audience,” McMahon told the Pat McAfee Show. “These people are all hugely successful, but like most people, they’ve been knocked around a lot. How did they overcome the challenges that were put in front of them? How did they get over certain things to become who they are today? It’s really their journey. That’s what I’m trying to tell, their story, their journey of how they’ve gotten to where they are.”

In addition, WWE releases the LFG competition series for A&E in February. Levesque is part of the project that follows WWE hopefuls as they vie for a coveted spot on the NXT brand. It’s similar to the Tough Enough program from the early 2000s, briefly revived in 2015.

Stephanie’s Places debuts on ESPN+ this March.