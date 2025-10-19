Sting Makes Surprise Appearance at AEW WrestleDream

Sting showed up at AEW WrestleDream, involving himself in Jon Moxley and Darby Allin’s “I Quit” match.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion appeared when Moxley attempted to drown Allin several times in a tank of water. The lights dimmed and out came Sting with his bat. He attacked the other Death Riders present and broke the container. Before leaving the ring, he tossed the bat to Allin. Marina Shafir attempted to swing at him, but he ducked out of the way and carried her with him to the back.

Allin used the bat to beat Moxley with and then defeated him with Sting’s trademark move the Scorpion Deathlock. The 66-year-old has been retired from professional wrestling since AEW Revolution last March. He got a picturesque send-off, including a stunning video package and an entrance that included his two sons. He and Allin defeated the Young Bucks to become the AEW Tag Team Champions.

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan shared how big of a role Sting plays in AEW post-retirement.

“Sting is still part of AEW and a big part of the family,” Khan said. “He’s been away from AEW on-screen, but we’ve seen Sting and he visited us in Philadelphia. We did something off-screen with Sting. It was very awesome for us to see Sting backstage and have him back appearing in the ring.”

As far as how his AEW WrestleDream appearance came to be, Khan suggested it’s been in the works since the residency tapings in Philadelphia last month.

“I had talked to Sting about coming back for something special like this and he was always open to returning to AEW, especially if Darby ever needed anything. The connection between those two is really special. It’s a real thing.”

