Sting’s Son Steven Borden Is Finally Making His Wrestling Debut

Steven Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, will finally make his wrestling debut. Nearly two years after assisting his dad in his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution, Borden gets an opportunity to show what he’s learning. At the time, he confirmed he had been training with Darby Allin, Sting’s former tag team partner.

At AEW Revolution, he came out dressed as Wolfpac Sting while his brother was Surfer Sting. He did a Stinger’s Splash and caught a lot of height, and fans took note. Then after the match he and his brother rejoined Sting in the ring to celebrate the end of his Hall of Frame career.

Videos by VICE

Borden is competing at 52W Hardway: Live Wrestling Nights in October. The event is hosted by a friend of Allin, Raymond Pettibon, and Charlie Ramone. The event is combining art, music, and pro wrestling. It’s part of a two week art gallery in New York City and the matches are put on by Allin. The matches are happening October 3rd and 10th but the cards haven’t been revealed.

Borden made it clear that if he were to wrestle, he wouldn’t want any handouts because of his last name. “I think it was probably a question that I’ve been asked more than anything in my entire life, ‘When are you going to get into wrestling?’. I always liked leaving it as my dad’s thing,” Borden told ComicBook last March.

“I never really had much interest in stepping into his world; I thought that was his thing. I would say it’s mostly still similar, but that said, maybe in the last six months to a year that answer has gotten a little bit more murky. Part of that is probably because I’m not ready to let him walk away or watch him walk away. I think somebody tweeted at me something like, ‘the hardest part about being a Sting fan is that he couldn’t stay young forever.’ And that actually hit me a little bit.”

Stay tuned to VICE for updates.