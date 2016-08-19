Stream the Eerie, Synth-Heavy ‘Stranger Things, Vol. 2’ Soundtrack

Stranger Things

Whether or not Stranger Things, the 80s-nostalgic, sci-fi Netflix original series that premiered this summer, lives up to its hype is a hot topic of debate, but all seem to have agreed on one thing: the soundtrack is pretty wicked.

Scored by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, half of Austin experimental synth quartet S U R V I V E—the soundtrack has made a fan out of viewers and even inspired a lengthy remix from deadmau5. After Netfiix and Lakeshore Records released the first volume of the soundtrack last week, the second volume is here today in all its haunting, synth-heavy glory. Coming in at a colossal 39 tracks, it boasts foreboding song titles including “I Know What I Saw,” “Where’s Barb?”, “Danger Danger,” “They Found Us,” and “Something in the Wall,” as well as an extended version of the theme.Stream the Stranger Things Vol. 2 soundtrack over at Apple Music, buy it here, or wait until September 23 for the CD release.

For the super obsessed, Stein and Dixon will be performing the soundtrack live for the first time at Poland’s Unsound Festival, which goes down October 16-23. The experimental electronic music festival will also feature performances from Dasha Rush, Edward, Forest Swords, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Roly Porter, and more.