Stagecoach 2026 Reveals Diplo’s Honky Tonk Lineup With Marshmello, Juicy J, and Ashlee Simpson

Stagecoach Festival’s 2026 lineup arrived last September, but Diplo’s Honky Tonk lineup wasn’t revealed until this month. The three-day festival takes place from Friday to Sunday, April 24 to 26, 2026, in Indio, California, in the same desert space as Coachella. Stagecoach looks like it might have a lot to offer this year, including a new late-night stage for the night owls. Additionally, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse also returns for its eighth year.

Meanwhile, this marks the fourth year of Diplo’s Honky Tonk, an event that blends EDM, pop, hip-hop, and more into a uniquely curated experience. The main festival lineup may be mostly geared toward country music. But there are usually events like the Honky Tonk, which blend genres and offer a little bit for everyone.

Videos by VICE

Marshmello will headline the EDM and dance-centric Honky Tonk. Other electronic acts include Loud Luxury, Two Friends, Wuki, and Dillstradamus. Meanwhile, ADHD, Country Night, Disko Cowboy, Flying Mojito Bros, Scooter, and Y.O.G.A. provide support.

Additional acts include 30Rack, Bad Aash, Jeffro, Kevin Bolt, Kermie J Rock, Lauren, Jacoby Shaddix, Slim McGraw, and Rick.

Stagecoach Festival 2026 Offers Country Headliners With Genre-Diverse Supporting Acts

Diplo didn’t stop at EDM when curating this year’s Honky Tonk lineup. Outside of electronic music, there’s Ashlee Simpson teaming up with Emo Nite. Here’s a collaboration that should please any fan of 2000s throwbacks.

Meanwhile, Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia will possibly bring his signature crunk-style rapping to the country festival. Diplo’s Honky Tonk also brings an element of comedy to the desert, with Theo Von and Caleb Pressley scheduled for back-to-back sets.

As for DJ sets, Rebecca Black will be spinning during the event. Additionally, DJ Pauly D will take the stage as well. It’s a good thing Ashlee Simpson, Emo Nite, “Friday”, and Jersey Shore won’t be on the stage together. They already risk opening a wormhole to the 2010s just by being on the same lineup.

All that aside, Stagecoach 2026 has a well-rounded lineup this year. Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone are the weekend’s headliners. There’s also the new Mustang Stage for late-night performances from Diplo, Ludacris, and Pitbull. Rising stars Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Max McNown, Warren Zeiders, Riley Green, and more join country mainstays like Wynonna Judd, Red Clay Strays, Brooks & Dunn, and Little Big Town. But there’s also Counting Crows, Hootie & The Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, and BigXThaPlug offering something unexpected.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach