Style Rider: gnash Needs Naps and Crystals for Good Vibes

Photo by Nadav Benjamin



Each year has a spotlight on the next big singer/songwriter/producer. 2016 is looking like it could hone in on the rise of 22-year-old DJ and producer gnash. While some producers like to stay a bit more behind the scenes, gnash comes front and center in tow with his feelings. Yes: gnash loves to talk about his feelings. His hit song “i hate u, i love u” featuring Olivia O’Brien shows a conflicting love story and the emphasis he puts on sharing all the feels.

Videos by VICE

gnash is definitely on the rise and the newcomer definitely loves to find his balance. From nap supplies to crystals for keeping him zen, see what gnash needs to keep his cool on the road.

NAP SUPPLIES



I’d never go anywhere without educating those I encounter about the positive effects of napping!

LAVENDER



Gotta bring the lavender vibes with me wherever I can. You never know how the world’s gonna smell.

SUNGLASSES



My circle shades are not only a staple – they’re essential. They keep the world around me looking consistent, no matter how crazy my view gets.

SQUAD



I always keep one of these dudes under my arm and on my pillow. I’ve had Spike since i was three, so he stays home usually. When I’m with them i’m at home :).

CRYSTALS



My crystals keep me centered. I hold them while I meditate, their energy calms me and reminds me it’s all going to be okay.

Follow Ilana Kaplan on Twitter