submerged-car-found-in-georgia-could-solve-a-44-year-old-cold-case

The human remains recently found in a vehicle submerged in a Georgia pond might be linked to a New York cold case from 1980.

During the spring of 1980, a couple named Charles and Catherine Romer of Scarsdale, New York were driving home from Florida back to their New York home when they stopped at a Holiday Inn in Georgia. However, they soon were reported missing.

At the time, police discovered all their belongings—except for their vehicle—in their hotel room, but the couple was never found.

Now, over four decades later, volunteer divers and investigators have discovered a car similar to the description of the Romers’ vehicle at the bottom of a pond in Georgia—near where the couple was last seen.

“Glynn County Police along with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the discovery of human remains in a submerged vehicle that was found Friday in a pond between the Royal Inn Hotel and Interstate 95 on New Jesup Highway,” the Glynn County Police Department announced on Facebook.

“The vehicle is similar to the description of a vehicle that Charles and Catherine Romer were believed to be driving when reported missing in April 1980. Investigators—with the assistance of the Camden County Dive Team—found one human bone in the vehicle and the pond is being drained to see if there are additional remains.”

The department stated that they still don’t know the identity of the human remains. However, “the pond is being drained and special equipment is being utilized to allow for a thorough investigation by GCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency line.