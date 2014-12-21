Sufganiyot (Doughnuts) Recipe

Prep time: 12 hours

Total time: 12 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the sufganiyot:

8 cups flour

1.8 ounces fresh/active dry yeast

5.5 ounces granulated sugar

1.5 tablespoons tap water

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 whole eggs

3 egg yolks

1/4 cup orange juice

1 cup whole milk, room temperature

1 stick + 2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter

pinch of vanilla extract

lemon zest and orange zest

2 tablespoons brandy

for frying:

10-inch pot, not too high

8 ½ cups canola oil

for the chocolate pastry cream filling:

2 cups whole milk

2/3 cup granulated sugar

4 large egg yolks

3 3/4 tablespoons cornstarch

3 3/4 tablespoons dark cocoa powder

1.8 ounces milk chocolate, chopped

1.8 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

for the vanilla cream filling:

2 cups whole milk

2/3 cups granulated sugar

4 large egg yolks

5 2/3 tablespoon cornstarch

1 vanilla bean

for the strawberry jam filling:

500 grams frozen strawberries

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

1 fresh apple, cut into half

juice from ½ lemon

½ vanilla bean

Directions

1. First, make the dough: In a bowl, combine yeast, 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp flour, and 3 tbsp water. Set aside for 5 minutes.

2. Combine the remaining flour, eggs, egg yolks, sugar, vanilla, brandy, orange juice and zest.

3. Kneed, with hook, on low speed until ingredients combined. When starts to combine, slowly & gradually add soft butter.

4. Increase to medium speed for 4 minutes.

5. Remove the dough and make into a large ball. Place in greased bowl and cover with towel or plastic wrap. Set aside to proof for 40-50 minutes.

6. When done proofing, remove dough from bowl and you can make the Sufganiot in 2 different ways (For both methods, sprinkle flour on working surface): With a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1 inch thick and cut circles with a circle cutter (2.5 inches wide). Cover tray with greased parchment paper. Place the circles on the paper (not too close together). Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and proof until 70% proofed, about an hour (until it is less than double in size). Put oil into pot and warm the oil. OR Cut the dough into small squares with a knife to 35-40 pieces. Roll the dough into a smooth ball on surface. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and proof until 70% proofed, about an hour (until it is less than double in size). Put oil into pot and warm the oil.

7. Next, fry the dough: Bring oil almost to boil.

8. Carefully put in the dough balls to the oil. Don’t put too many in at a time because it will use too much oil.

9. Fry 1 minute on one side. Using a wooden spoon, carefully turn the doughnut over by lightly tapping it to flip until golden brown.

10. Next, make the chocolate filling: Put milk in pot. Combine egg yolks, sugar, cocoa powder and cornstarch in bowl. Stir until combined.

11. Bring milk to boil. Pour a little of the boiled milk into the bowl of ingredients and mix together.

12. Pour combined bowl into the rest of the boiling milk. Stir with whisk until boiled and thickened.

13. Add the chopped chocolate and stir until fully melted. Place in container, cover with plastic wrap (cover tightly) and put in refrigerator for 12 hours. Chefs Note: Repeat this exact process for the vanilla cream filling.

14. Next, make the strawberry cream filling: Combine the sugar, vanilla, apple and strawberries together. Cook on low-medium heat for 20 minutes until thickened. If it has too much liquid, cook longer. If thick like a jam, remove from stove and add lemon juice.

15. Remove apple and throw it away. Mash the strawberries to make a smooth texture (because it has to be able to go through the pastry bag).

16. Cover with plastic wrap and put in refrigerator for at least 12 hours.

17. Finally, fill the doughnut: Fill pastry bag with the requested pastry cream.

18. Insert the tip of bag into the top of the donut and fill it up. When using the strawberry & vanilla cream, you can make an extra circle of cream on top of the doughnut.

19. When using the chocolate cream, just fill the doughnut.

